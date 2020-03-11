Burns Lake goes to provincials

The Lakes District Secondary School Snowboard team competed at the Provincials at Panorama Resort March 2-4. The girls placed second in the Province and the boys third. Some other highlights are Avril Thom-Lucy and Cameron Stewart both place third in the province, Teslin Pinter placed ninth, Carter Goertzen- 10 Colby Bergeron- 13 Donavyn Shields- 16 and Laurie Wilson-17. Way to go Burns Lake. (Top) Avril Thom-Lucy Lakes District Snowboarding team Pattie Dube, Daria Strimbold and Pat Dube. (Submitted photos)



