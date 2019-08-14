The Grip It and Rip It charity golf tournament will donate proceeds to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank for helping people meet food needs in developing countries. The event happens on Aug. 24 in Houston. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Burns Lake golfers to help end world hunger

Burns Lake residents will bring together charity and golf at the Grip It and Rip It for World Hunger event on Aug. 24.

The golf tournament at the Willow Grove Golf and Country Club in Houston will raise money for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, which in turn will spend the funds on alleviating hunger in developing countries.

“You grip a golf club and you rip the ball – rip it for world hunger,” as organizer Wilf Dueck told Lakes District News.

“We chose golf because we don’t have any big expenses other than renting a golf course. People can [buy tickets] and we’ll raise funds. We appreciate the generosity and we can have some fun doing it.”

Dueck and the other organizers approached the Foodgrains Bank about the fundraiser, since the organization is known for helping hungry people grow food to meet their needs.

“In 2018-19, we helped over 800,000 people in 36 countries. Foodgrains Bank programs are implemented by our member agencies in the developing world,” the Winnipeg-based organization said on its website.

The Canadian government will match the proceeds of the golf tournament at a ratio of four to one, said Dueck, and the government portion will come out of a federal global aid fund.

The idea for the event came from a relative of Dueck’s in Kelowna, who has organized similar fundraisers.

“My cousin has been bugging me to do this event in Burns Lake.”

Up to 60 players can join the tournament and Dueck said that so far almost 20 have bought tickets, which are $100 each. A ticket includes 18 rounds of golf and a barbecue lunch.

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has confirmed that it donated $1,000 to the tournament.

“When the idea was brought to us about supporting an event looking to raise funds to combat hunger in the world, it was an easy request to say yes to,” said Nathan Way, Manger of the Burns Lake branch of the BVCU. “People supporting people, it’s what we do at the Credit Union and it’s a worthwhile cause supporting.”

There will be prizes for the winning players but Dueck stressed that the purpose of the tournament is raising funds to help end hunger and enjoying community fellowship.

To register for the tournament, players can call the Willow Grove Country Club at (250) 845-2100. Tickets can be purchased up to four days before the event.

Non-golfers can still donate to the event through the Foodgrains website.

