Burns Lake has flower power

Editor:

I want to compliment all of the hard-working individuals in the village for the amazing job they did with the flowers this year.

From the hanging baskets on the “Welcome to Burns Lake” signs, to all the baskets and planters in-between, the arrangements were outstanding this summer! Even now, well into the fall, they remain beautiful.

This compliment extends to all of the shop owners as well, whose storefronts included beautiful window boxes and planters.

All the work put into making our downtown such a pleasure to drive through is much appreciated! I’m certain it contributed greatly to encouraging visitors to stop and see what else we had to offer.

Sincerely,

Kim Demers

