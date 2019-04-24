Burns Lake hockey awards 2019

The Gathering Place was packed for the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association 2019 awards ceremony on April 17. Numerous accolades were handed out to the players. The Initiation players received certificates of achievement. The Novice players also received certificates. In the Atoms division, players Marcus Shields and Blair Anderson received the Most Sportsmanlike Award; Gabe Charlie and Hayden Blackwell received Most Improved Award; and Blake Miller and Peyton VanHorn received Most Dedicated Award. In the Peewee division, Liam Toews received the Most Dedicated Award; Peter Williams received Most Improved Award; and Susan Joseph received Most Sportsmanlike Award. In the Bantam division, Brody Green received the Most Dedicated Award; Donavyn Shields received Most Improved Award; and Nick Hiebert received Most Sportsmanlike Award (not present). In the female Bantam division, Tanesha West and Brooklyn Haizimsque received the Most Sportsmanlike Award; Kaylee Levick and Dakota Magnus received the Most Dedicated Award; and Amy Hanson and Dara Skinner (not present) won Most Improved Award. Nate Williams, from Fraser Lake won Goalie of the Year. Jay Higginson won Volunteer of the Year. Dakota Yarjau and Alexander Klassen (not present) won Junior Referee of the Year. Brody Green and Susan Joseph won Junior Coach of the Year. Kyle Magnus won Coach of the Year. And Felicia Erickson won Manager of the Year. (Blair McBride photos)

 

