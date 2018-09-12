Burns Lake Husky sells another winning ticket

Burns Lake Husky has recently sold another winning ticket. The store made headlines on April 25 when CBC reported that people in Burns Lake win the B.C. 50/50 draw 100 times more than statistics would predict. Clarence Williams was the lucky winner this time, taking home $6,395 last month. (Lakes District News file photo)
