Burns Lake is a beautiful town

The Taliban regime is the worst in the world; Zia Sahil

Zia Sahil and his mother-in-law with the residents of Burns Lake at Spirit Square. (Saddman Zaman photo/ Lakes District News)

The new Afghani family has arrived in Burns Lake. They came to Canada with the support of the Island Gospel Fellowship.

Recently, the family attended Truth and Reconciliation Day at Spirit Square. They were welcomed by Mayor Henry Wiebe and many others.

Zia Sahil finds the town is bigger than he imagined.

“We are enjoying living here in this beautiful town.”

“The community is supporting us until we get independent. We are thankful to the Burns Lake community for supporting us and providing us with the house, household equipment, and groceries.”

“We will continue to need more support and cooperation until we have jobs and can be independent. Three members of our family are educated in different fields.”

Sahil has a master’s degree in political science and has served in high government positions in media, communication and publications for many years. He also worked as civil society activist and human rights defender.

His wife Taiba has a bachelor’s degree in education management, and worked as a teacher.

Sahil’s sister-in-law Yaqoot has bachelor’s degree in business administration and a diploma in pharmacy. She worked as a pharmacist and an HR assistant.

Sahil is happy to move here in Burns Lake, but mourns for thousands of families who are facing terrible security problems in Afghanistan.

He said the previous government employees were fired and arrested and tortured by the Taliban Regime. Many of them were kidnapped and killed by the solders of the regime.

“No one can sleep comfortably. Thousands of families do not have food and income. They sleep hungry.”

“Schools and universities are closed for girls and women and cannot have a job in private and public sectors.”

“The last few months, the regime closed all beauty salons that were managed and lead by ladies.”

He said Afghani people do not has the right to protest, otherwise they will be arrested, tortured, and killed.

“The Taliban regime is the worst in the world and the people of Afghanistan are the most oppressed citizens in all the world.”

He has relatives who are in Afghanistan and Pakistan. When they talk over the phone, many of them them starts crying.

“They are happy because of us, and they are worried about their futures and their children’s future. Mostly they ask us to find a way for them to move to Canada. They are waiting for us, and they ask us to help them.”

“We are worried about them, and we will be happy if some of our relatives can move here to be part of the community.”

“We will be happy if we can find a way with the community to help bring them to Canada I request the Burns Lake people to hear my story. Please help them move here in Canada.”

Sahil’s children are currently attending Strong Start at William Konkin Elementary after arriving in Burns Lake.

Right now, Sahil, Yaqoot and Taiba are looking for jobs in their fields of study.

“We are requesting employers to give us opportunities and hire us into their offices and companies. We believe the community will help us to be a part of society.”