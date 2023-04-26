Burns Lake is on-side with new bylaw officer

The long arm of the bylaw belongs to Ken Chalmers.

The Village of Burns Lake has been looking awhile for a bylaw enforcement officer, and their search has come to an end. Chalmers was introduced to the public at the last meeting of town council.

Chalmers already lays down the rules and regulations in the place that, according to national culture, matters most. He is often wearing stripes and blowing whistles at the hockey arena.

“Ken is a longtime resident of the Lakes District, who spent several years working for the Ministry of Forests in Compliance and Enforcement. This background will assist Ken in his current role,” said Rob Krause, the Village of Burns Lake’s director of protective services.

The primary title Chalmers assumes is bylaw and protective services technician, but there is a second role he will be filling.

“His role is split between bylaw, fire department, and emergency program, with the bylaw officer being the major role,” Krause said. “Over the next year Ken will be working to modernize our bylaws, to enable the Village to issue bylaw notices, with associated fines, for several bylaw infractions. Ken will also be assuming the role of emergency program coordinator, taking over the role from John Remple, who has fulfilled this role for many years as a volunteer.”

Chalmers has been in the orientation phase of the his new duties for about a month, and was formally introduced to the public at the last meeting of mayor and council.

