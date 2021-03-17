80 per cent would still enroll their children in soccer knowing that they could still be limited to social distance drills. (File photo)

80 per cent would still enroll their children in soccer knowing that they could still be limited to social distance drills. (File photo)

Burns Lake kids might have a soccer season

Survey conducted by Burns Lake Soccer Association

The Burns Lake Youth Soccer Association (BLYSA) held a survey which revealed that a majority of families want to see the soccer season this year inspite of the social-distancing rules in place.

Last year, when the pandemic-related lock-downs and restrictions started, it had become impossible to hold any practices or competitions for contact-sports. The BLYSA had to cancel the 2020 soccer season as well due to the provincial restrictions and unknown course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know our awesome soccer community has been waiting to hear about plans for the season. After receiving direction from BC Soccer, it looks like we will have to cancel our soccer season. I spoke with the President of B.C. Soccer today and he said that some training involving physical distancing may be allowed in the coming weeks, but nothing that looks like soccer as we know it. We are trying to partner with the village of Burns Lake to offer some soccer clinics this summer, as and when they may be allowed. If you already paid fees for this season, we will be working on issuing refunds,” read a message from president Steve Davis last year.

Last week, the club shared a poll on social media asking families if they would participate in soccer this season given the current restrictions under the provincial order for community sports.

Of the 45 respondents, 80 per cent would still enroll their children in soccer, knowing that they could still be limited to social distance drills and not be permitted to have small sided or full games, said a representative of the BLYSA. The most popular age wanting the season is in the three to four years’ and five to six years’ categories, totaling 25 kids or about 67 per cent.

“We the executive as parents, coaches, and volunteers would love to see a modified soccer season run this year and are hopeful that as more folks are vaccinated, provincial restrictions can be loosened or even lifted. Families have been through so much in the last year and having the opportunity to get their kiddos outside and developing physical literacy skills which soccer provides, is something the BLYSA wants to offer,” said the representative.

The BLYSA holds meetings monthly which are currently being held online and they are open to the public.

“We are always looking for coaches and can offer training for folks new to the sport. Questions about the club can be directed to burnslakesoccer@gmail.com,” added the representative.

Most Read