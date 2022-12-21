thrift store gift baskets

Burns Lake Ladies’ Auxillary showing love

The Burns Lake Ladies Health Auxiliary every year bring gifts to the long term patients in the Lakes District Hospital and The Pines. They deliver all the gifts and then each gift is handed out on Christmas morning. (L-R) Jeannie, Donna, Mary, Donna, Sophie and Lynn. (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)

