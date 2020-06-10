Burns Lake LDSS graduates receive a cheque from the Return-It depot

The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)

