Burns Lake Legion seeks to amend its liquor licence

‘We are serving a young generation and we must adapt’

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 50 is seeking to amend its liquor licence to offer services to a broader range of people.

The Legion has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to amend its liquor primary club licence to a liquor primary licence. The change would allow the Legion to provide services to the general public with fewer restrictions.

Currently, the Legion can only serve members and their guests.

“This is a long-standing tradition held by the Legion, whose purpose has been to serve veterans and their families,” wrote Branch No. 50 President Jim McBride in a letter of intent shared with Burns Lake council. “However, times change, and as the average age of the membership grows older, we are finding that we are serving a young generation and we must adapt to that clientele. “McBride said the Legion intends to use the increased revenue (expected after the licence amendment) to “do more” for veterans and the community.

The Legion has made several financial contributions to local organizations. Most recently, it donated $3,917 to the Burns Lake Fire Training Society.

READ MORE: Donation for a hot cause

The Village of Burns Lake has set a public hearing to collect the views of residents that may be impacted by the change. The LCRB requires the municipality’s approval to amend the Legion’s licence.

McBride said the location of the Legion presents no problem to local residents as it sits on a commercial zone that’s separate from the surrounding residential area.

“Due in part to our limited hours of operation, our potential disturbance because of noise is minimal at best,” he added.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 50 offers regular activities to its patrons such as darts, cribbage and karaoke. It also hosts parties around special dates such as Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and organizes events like the Canada Day breakfast and the Remembrance Day parade.

The public hearing will be held at the municipal office on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Understand the licences

Any business wanting to offer liquor service as an additional service to patrons, or have a liquor focused service area, must apply for a liquor primary licence. Bars, pubs and nightclubs are common examples of establishments needing this licence.

The liquor primary club licence — the one the Legion currently holds — is a sub-class of the liquor primary licence with terms and conditions regarding membership.