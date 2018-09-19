The Burns Lake Public Library board has hired Monika Willner as the new library director, Sharlene Turner as assistant director and Roberta McKenzie as inter-library loans clerk. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake library functioning normally: board

“We are now in a good position to build on the library’s success”

The Burns Lake Public Library is “functioning normally,” according to library board chair Hilda Earl.

Earlier this summer, close to 80 people signed a petition seeking answers as two why two employees had resigned and a third had gone on leave. The petition was presented to the board Aug. 13.

READ MORE: Library staff resignations prompt call for probe

Although the library board held a meeting last week, Earl said the recent resignations were not discussed.

“With all three vacant positions filled, and new staff members blending well with the collegial team already in place, it was not seen as necessary to have any further discussion about the resignations,” said Earl. “We are now in a good position to build on the library’s success.”

The board has hired Monika Willner as the new library director, Sharlene Turner as assistant director and Roberta McKenzie as inter-library loans clerk.

“We can assure community members that the library is functioning normally and that staff are fully able to provide the services our patrons have come to expect,” said Earl. “We have responded to requests for information from community members and will continue to do so if further questions arise.”

Earl added that the library will soon announce the start date for a public engagement process.

“The upcoming public engagement process will welcome participation from all community members as we look for ways to reach out to groups, organizations, and demographics in our community who may be under served by our current programs and services,” she explained.

 

