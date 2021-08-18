Burns Lake Library to have rental fees waived for annual book sale

(L-R) Burns Lake Library staff Deanna Driedger, Roberta Mckenzie, Danyka Collings and Lee Salmon in the newly renovated MacEwen Children’s Library located in the basement of the building. Village of Burns Lake town council recently moved to waive the library’s rental fee of the heritage centre, where they will host their annual book sale fundraiser that goes from Sep. 12-19. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)