Burns Lake liquor store break in

A break occurred at the Burns Lake liquor store in the Lakeview Mall on Feb. 17. The Burns Lake RCMP were called to the Lakeview Mall at 11:21 a.m. where they discover the mall doors had been bashed in by a shopping cart. A female was located and arrested and has been charged with theft under $5000. She will appear in court March 6. (Submitted photo)
