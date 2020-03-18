Burns Lake Little League needs volunteers

The Burns Lake Little League is in serious need of volunteers, or the league may not be able to go ahead this year. The program has only been running for three years, and with limited personnel. The three returning volunteers are working hard to find ways to bring new people aboard.

“We are looking for a president, vice-president, treasurer, registrar, sponsorship coordinator and coaches and managers. So basically anyone that’s interested in filling executive roles and anyone who’s willing to coach and manage,” said Wes Hart, one of the directors of Burns Lake Little League.

The other directors are Sara Jack Levick and Murphy Abraham. The three of them have been consistently a part of the organization since it’s beginning, said Hart.

Hart recalls being part of Burns Lake Little League when he was a child. The league was around for a few years, until he was 10 or 11 years old, and then it folded, he said. He’s not sure why, exactly, but suspects it just became too challenging for the people managing it then. Over two decades went by with no more baseball for the under 15 age group, until it finally started again.

A huge reason for the start-up was the desire from the Lake Babine Nation to have their kids involved in baseball. They got together with some local parents in Burns Lake who felt the same way, and the teams were formed, said Hart.

The teams are divided into groups of ages—under 6, under 8, under 10, under 12, and 11-15. The 11-15 group is a bit more serious, and sometimes involves travel. It’s a more competitive team, said Hart.

This year is not so different than last, in that they’re looking for volunteers again, as they do every season. But the roles have expanded because it’s just too much work for too small of a group, so they’re hoping more help will make it manageable.

And they’re also looking for sponsors for this season, as well.

Hart’s own motivation for being part of the league’s management is that he really wanted his children to have the opportunity he had as a child (both of his children are between 10 and 12 years old). And because while there are a few sports in town, like soccer and hockey, not every child enjoys those, he said.

“I think that my point in involving myself in this originally, is to give my kids and their friends and other kids like them, an opportunity to play. And I would hope that would be motivation for others, too,” He said.