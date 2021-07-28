Rufus hummingbird captured by Wren Gilgan. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake local clicks a Rufous Hummingbird

Burns Lake local Wren Gilgan managed to capture a shot of this flighty little Rufous Hummingbird. These birds are gifted with fast, darting flight and are widely known as the most aggressive hummingbirds of Northern Americas. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

