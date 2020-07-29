Dan Plante, who works with Canada Post, coaches the Burns Lake Minor Hockey. (Burns Lake Minor Hockey Facebook photo)

Burns Lake local Dan Plante gets an Unsung Hero Award

The Canucks and BC Hockey organized this award to thank essential workers

Burns Lake local Dan Plante is one of the recipients of the Unsung Hero awards organized by Vancouver Cannucks and B.C. Hockey.

Dan Plante, who works with Canada Post in Prince George, has been a U7 coach for the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association.

“I coach because my six year old and my nine year old both play and I like being on the ice, as well as the game of hockey. So I was just doing that,” said Plante and humbly refused to give more credit to himself on receiving the award.

A congratulatory message was posted on the Burns Lake Minor Hockey page on Facebook, acknowledging Plante’s dedication to his work as well as coaching hockey.

The Unsung Hero Awards were organized by the Canucks and B.C. hockey to thank all the essential workers. Plante, who has been a Canada Post employee for the past 17 years, slipped and fell on an icy driveway while delivering mail.

“I took some time off which gave me a lot more time on the ice, coaching. That’s about it,” said Plante adding, “It is nice that the people in the community acknowledge the volunteer time. It takes volunteers to keep the hockey going in Burns Lake.”

Plante works in Prince George from Monday to Friday and drives down to Burns Lake over the weekend. This is when he finds the time to coach hockey. Hockey has however always been close to his heart.

“I grew up on the ice. I played a couple of years of junior B down in Richmond, lower mainland. Hockey has always been one of my favorite sports,” said Plante.

Plante said he was hoping to get back to hockey, as soon as the arena puts in ice. He wants to then rent out ice time himself and invite over some kids to play, have fun, learn.

“Burns Lake Minor Hockey needs volunteers; we are very, very short of volunteers,” he said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Most Read