The Lakes District Arts Council is the key organizer behind many arts events in the Burns Lake area. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake local events

Guitar and Dance Evening at LDSS

The Lakes District Secondary School dance and guitar programs will host an evening of guitar music and dance in the LDSS MPR on April 18. Doors open at 6 p.m, and admission is by donation. Think about coming out and supporting aspiring young musicians and dancers.

The Met: Live in HD presents ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ at The Beacon Theatre

The next performance of The Met: Live in HD, a co-presentation of The Beacon Theatre and the Arts Council, takes place on April 22 at 1 p.m. at the Beacon. International opera star Anna Netrebko plays a quintessential ‘diva role’ as Adriana in Francesco Cilea’s opera Adriana Lecouvreur, about a real-life French actress who dazzled 18th-century audiences with her onstage brilliance and offstage passions. The soprano is joined by tenor Piotr Beczała in sterling form as a legendary soldier and Adriana’s lover, Maurizio. The stupendous mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili and baritone Ambrogio Maestri join an all-star cast. Gianandrea Noseda conducts. Sir David McVicar’s engrossing new staging sets the action in a working replica of a Baroque theater. All tickets are $12, and the Beacon box office opens at 12:30 p.m. on April 22. For a preview of this opera, click on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bL51K3kVwY8 . To learn more about the opera, click on: https://www.metopera.org/season/2018-19-season/Adriana-Lecouvreur/

Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Trade Show

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce presents its Trade Show at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake on April 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, and on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a wide range of displays from local and regional businesses and from non-profits including the Burns Lake and District Seniors Society, the Lakes District Fall Fair and the Lakes District Arts Council. The LDAC will have some arts and crafts activities for kids and information about coming events and … expect some live entertainment, featuring local musicians and dancers. You won’t want to miss this event. For more information, contact the Chamber at 250-692-3773.

