Burns Lake local events

Garden Fresh Nutrition Workshop

Jess Hart, Holistic Nutritionist, will lead a garden fresh nutrition workshop on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. The workshop will cover the benefits of eating locally grown food and participants will prepare a delicious spread of garden-fresh eats. The workshop is designed for ages 14+, and only 12 spots are available. Register at the library, or phone 250-692-3192.

Burns Lake’s Got Talent

Do you or someone you know have a specialty you’d like to facilitate? The Burns Lake Public Library will offer to pay for your time for teaching a workshop to take place in the multi-purpose room. Library staff will handle the advertising and enrollment of patrons who would like to sign up for a free workshop. All crafters are welcome! Examples of what the library is looking for include bath bombs, meditation, bee keeping, homemade cleaning supplies, art, painting, making signs, wood art, jewelry, photography, knitting and sewing. Give the library a call for more details at 250-692-3192 or e-mail monika@burnslakelibrary.com or sharlene@burnslakelibrary.com