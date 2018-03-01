Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

A Burns Lake man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of three people in a home nearly three years ago.

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence on Wednesday with eligibility for parole in 22 years in B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers.

Almost a year ago, he’d pleaded guilty to second-degree murders of Ridge Vern Vienneau, Ehr Ola Anderson and Mitchel Wade.

READ MORE: Reuben Buhler pleads guilty for Burns Lake triple homicide

Buhler became a person of interest after RCMP officers went to a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on April 27, 2015, in response to reports of gun shots ringing out.

They found Vienneau, Anderson and Ruttan dead inside.

In addition to life in prison, Buhler is under a lifetime ban from possessing firearms and was required to submit a DNA sample.

