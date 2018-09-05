Although his wife appears listed as a business instructor at the Prince George campus of the College of New Caledonia and his Burns Lake home has been sold, Mayor Chris Beach reiterated that he still lives in Burns Lake. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake mayor talks about his role in wildfire situation

He reiterated that he still lives in Burns Lake

Burns Lake Mayor Chris Beach says he is committed to his position until the end of his term.

Although his wife appears listed as a business instructor at the Prince George campus of the College of New Caledonia and his Burns Lake home has been sold, Beach reiterated that he still lives in Burns Lake.

“I am living in Burns Lake and running my business in Burns Lake,” he told Lakes District News.

READ MORE: Burns Lake mayor not running for re-election

When asked about his role in the current wildfire situation, Beach said his role is to support and volunteer his time wherever he can.

He said that although the Village of Burns Lake is an assisting agency in this wildfire situation, council and other elected officials have no authority to be part of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) since it is operated by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

“I, along with the rest of council, have authorized village staff to support the regional district EOC and Emergency Social Services, as well as BC Wildfire Service,” he said.

“We have also authorized the village fire truck to provide structural protection on the Southside, garbage truck pickup on the Southside and Colleymount, evacuee camping at Spirit Square, free showers for evacuees and firefighters, and accommodations to firefighters at the curling rink,” he continued.

“Personally, through my business, I have been accepting donations for The Postmen and donating the labour to sort beverage containers,” he added. “I have also made a donation to the the Lakes Animal Friendship Society – both organizations are providing relief for the evacuees and their animals.”

 

