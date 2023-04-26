Burns Lake Minor Hockey awards night

Burns Lake U7 team who was Coached by Sarah Green and Managed by Shawna Abietkoff the athletes were presented with medals from Timbits Hockey as well as a custom Bruins Neckties.
Burns Lake U11 Coached by Duane Crouse and Chris Soleki and Managed by Priscilla Crouse the awards given out were:
Most Dedicated: Matthew Crouse
Most improved: Randy Tom
Most Sportsmanlike: Avery Bayes
Duane Crouse was awarded the Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season.
Burns Lake U13 Coached by Ken Chalmers, and managed by Jenifer Imus
the awards given out were:
Most dedicated: Colby MacLellan
Most Improved: Hope Shumka
Most Sportsmanlike: Braeden West
and Most Valuable Player: Cooper Loretz
Burns Lake U15/U18 coached by Jason Blackwell and managed by Katie Blackwell
the awards given our were:
Most dedicated: Jayden Sensenig
Most improved: Karston Green
Most Sportsmanlike: Steven Wright
Most Valuable: Zander Klassen
Other awards were:
Jr. Official of the year: Jayden Green & Joseph Tom
Official of the Year: Jacob Tom
Jr. Coach of the Year: Hailey Crouse and Tsayta Bayes
Coach of the Year: Ken Chalmers
Goalie of the Year: Alierah Hazelton Plante
Volunteer of the Year: Steven Bayes
Also Steven Bayes announced that this his final year as president of Burns Lake Minor Hokcey after seven years of dedication to the league.
BLMHA AGM is scheduled for April 23 at 4 p.m. at the Burns Lake Multiplex multipurpose room a Zoom link will be offered as well. Free registration and other door prizes will be drawn for those in attendance. Anyone wanting to volunteer is asked to attend.