Alexander Klassen and Jason Blackwell. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)

Burns Lake Minor Hockey awards night

Burns Lake U7 team who was Coached by Sarah Green and Managed by Shawna Abietkoff the athletes were presented with medals from Timbits Hockey as well as a custom Bruins Neckties.

Burns Lake U11 Coached by Duane Crouse and Chris Soleki and Managed by Priscilla Crouse the awards given out were:

Most Dedicated: Matthew Crouse

Most improved: Randy Tom

Most Sportsmanlike: Avery Bayes

Duane Crouse was awarded the Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season.

Burns Lake U13 Coached by Ken Chalmers, and managed by Jenifer Imus

the awards given out were:

Most dedicated: Colby MacLellan

Most Improved: Hope Shumka

Most Sportsmanlike: Braeden West

and Most Valuable Player: Cooper Loretz

Burns Lake U15/U18 coached by Jason Blackwell and managed by Katie Blackwell

the awards given our were:

Most dedicated: Jayden Sensenig

Most improved: Karston Green

Most Sportsmanlike: Steven Wright

Most Valuable: Zander Klassen

Other awards were:

Jr. Official of the year: Jayden Green & Joseph Tom

Official of the Year: Jacob Tom

Jr. Coach of the Year: Hailey Crouse and Tsayta Bayes

Coach of the Year: Ken Chalmers

Goalie of the Year: Alierah Hazelton Plante

Volunteer of the Year: Steven Bayes

Also Steven Bayes announced that this his final year as president of Burns Lake Minor Hokcey after seven years of dedication to the league.

BLMHA AGM is scheduled for April 23 at 4 p.m. at the Burns Lake Multiplex multipurpose room a Zoom link will be offered as well. Free registration and other door prizes will be drawn for those in attendance. Anyone wanting to volunteer is asked to attend.

 

Jayden Green and Steven Bayes. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)

Colby MacLellan and Ken Chalmers. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)

Volunteer of the Year: Steven Bayes. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)

