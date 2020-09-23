Burns Lake Minor Hockey practices resume for the season

Now that the ice is finally in and the arena is back open, the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association wasted no time to get players on the ice. The practices started last week with players divided into different age groups, starting with the IP group or Initiation for ages four to six years. The practice for this group is scheduled for once every week. Sylar Abietkoff, Chris Waters, Sariah Piercy, Thomas Piercy, Azariah Tom, Meredith Alec and Ford Hams were the little ones present for last Monday’s practice and are part of this year’s IP group, with Sarah Green as their coach. From practicing falls to actually skating on the ice, this group of little and resilient hockey players in the making, definitely started with a bang. Other groups this year are Novice, Atom, Pweewee, Bantam and Midget with practices scheduled twice a week. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

Just Posted

Burns Lake to get a pedestrian-activated light

The blind turn at the RBC crossing to get safer

Radley Beach playground in Burns Lake might get an upgrade by Summer 2022

Upgrade contingent upon grant funding

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

2020 Business Excellence Awards — A smaller affair

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce to host a limited-entry awards night

CAO Sheryl Worthing receives Silver Pin for 25 years service

Sheryl Worthing, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Burns Lake,… Continue reading

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Most Read