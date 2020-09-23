Burns Lake Minor Hockey practices resume for the season

Now that the ice is finally in and the arena is back open, the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association wasted no time to get players on the ice. The practices started last week with players divided into different age groups, starting with the IP group or Initiation for ages four to six years. The practice for this group is scheduled for once every week. Sylar Abietkoff, Chris Waters, Sariah Piercy, Thomas Piercy, Azariah Tom, Meredith Alec and Ford Hams were the little ones present for last Monday’s practice and are part of this year’s IP group, with Sarah Green as their coach. From practicing falls to actually skating on the ice, this group of little and resilient hockey players in the making, definitely started with a bang. Other groups this year are Novice, Atom, Pweewee, Bantam and Midget with practices scheduled twice a week. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



