Burns Lake Motor Inn shelter back open

The Burns Lake Motor Inn temporary homeless shelter is once again open, after being temporarily closed down for four days. One local resident says, she saw a homeless man sleeping in the entrance of the RBC during one cold night.

According to Laura Matthews, B.C. Housing media relations manager, the shelter was closed for four days. “The shelter closed Dec. 2 and reopened Dec 6. This was due to the operator experiencing a short term staffing shortage, which has now been resolved,” said Matthews.

Lakes District News received a report that there was an issue of vandalism that could have been the reason for the temporary shut down, though Matthews says that wasn’t the case. “There was one instance of vandalism to one of the doors to a room in the shelter, but it has been repaired and was not related to the temporary pause in service,” she said.

The shelter was initially opened on Nov. 9 after a temporary use permit was approved by Village of Burns Lake council, and will be open until Apr. 30, 2022.

The building is in the process of being turned into a permanent homeless shelter, in a project led by B.C. housing. However, the project remains in the early stages, and construction is not likely to begin until 2022.