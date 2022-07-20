Art show.

Burns Lake Museum hosts local artists paintings

Lakes District Museum & Gallery showcased “Water, Water Everywhere”, the art by (L-R) Patricia Haley, Susan Chretien, Lynda Peebles. (Kaitlyn Cardinal photos/Lakes District News).

Previous story
B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

Just Posted

The Kispiox First Nation has reached an agreement with the province of B.C. to pursue commercial cannabis opportunities. (file photo)
B.C.’s Kispiox First Nation strikes deal for commercial cannabis operation

Image of Taggar’s face and shoulders. (Terrace RCMP)
MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Jaswinder Taggar

RCMP seek witnesses to July 16 fatal highway accident near Houston. (File photo)
RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

big pig.
Burns Lake Big Pig Mountain Biking Festival