The grant is part of the province’s $10-billion COVID-19 response. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The grant is part of the province’s $10-billion COVID-19 response. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Native Development Corporation secures provincial grant funding

To construct a new industrial mechanic shop and training space

The Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) has received a provincial grant to boost economic recovery and residents’ livelihoods during COVID.

BLNDC had applied for the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program — Rural Economic Recovery stream in October 2020 to fund the construction of a new industrial mechanic shop and training space.

The province has approved BLNDC’s grant application and would be issuing the funding totaling $779,433.

“This funding is vital for BLNDC to continue expanding our forestry operations. In addition to providing a new maintenance space, the new training area will provide opportunities for our community’s youth, underemployed, and other groups who would otherwise face barriers to entering the forestry industry,” said Chantal Tom, General Manager of BLNDC.

BLNDC has plans to use this funding to develop and construct a new industrial shop where BLNDC employees will be able to perform repairs and maintenance services on their forestry equipment. In addition, Tom told Lakes District News that the new building will have a dedicated training area where community members can attend training for a variety of different employment opportunities.

“BLNDC is extremely grateful to have been successful in this funding opportunity. This new project will provide a much-needed economic boost to the community and will ultimately support Burns Lake’s First Nations community in accessing training opportunities,” she added.

“BLNDC has offered many training programs in the past and this gives the organization the opportunity to continue expanding the programs that we can offer to our community members.”

The grant is part of the province’s $10-billion COVID-19 response, under which $20 million will be distributed among 38 rural projects.

In the Nechako region, apart from BLNDC, Murray Ridge Ski Area in the District of Fort St. James will be receiving $605,360 that will go towards expansion for year-round tourism by resurfacing lift, rehabilitating t-bar and building two new mountain-bike trails.

“Our government is connecting communities with the resources they need to create jobs and new economic opportunities,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“This has been a challenging year for British Columbians, and the remoteness of some rural communities can mean additional challenges. These grants will have a positive impact as communities manage through COVID-19 and beyond.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Just Posted

The grant is part of the province’s $10-billion COVID-19 response. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Native Development Corporation secures provincial grant funding

To construct a new industrial mechanic shop and training space

Construction on the Beacon Theatre’s facade is expected to start by summer. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s Beacon Theatre to get new siding and facade

The grant has also been awarded to the village of Granisle

The village will start working on the design phase for the project. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s St. John’s Heritage Church revitalization to begin

A $275,000 provincial grant to help move the project forward

The level of service survey is expected to help formulate the budget and aid in improving the financial planning for 2021-2025. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Village’s level of service survey sees 157 responses

Lack of animal control, cleanliness on Radley beach among top concerns

Burns Lake museum hoping to put up five exhibitions this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Lakes District Museum accepting exhibition proposals

Applications open until Mar. 31

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Grandma Ellen Gerow’s cabin used to be situated on Gerow Island at the beginning of the driveway to what is now my brother Marvin Gerow’s property. (Albert Gerow/LDAC/Lakes District News)
LDAC presents paintings from Albert Gerow and more

LDAC’s second virtual concert and art show released

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Most Read