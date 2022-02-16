Burns Lake Olympian Emily Dickson continues to compete in Beijing

Burns Lake Olympian Emily Dickson continues to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Dickson has competed in two events thus far; the women’s 15 km individual, and the women’s 7.5 km sprint. As of press time on Feb. 11, she has yet to place on the podium, but has one more chance in the women’s 4×6 relay on the Feb. 15 at 11:45 pm.

She’s the first athlete to compete in the Olympics from Burns Lake since Esther Miller, now Esther Grondalen, was a two-time Olympian for cross country skiing in the 1976 and 1980 Winter Olympics. Grondalen is no stranger to local support, as a sign was erected in the Decker Lake community in honour of her accomplishments.

Lakes District News spoke to Grondalen about how it feels to see another local athlete earn the achievement of qualifying for the Olympics.

Esther Grondalen, formally Esther Miller, from Burns Lake competed in the 1976 and 1980 Winter Olympics. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

“It’s not an easy thing to qualify for the Olympics. I was training about eight or nine hours a day and working on top of that. She’s probably doing extra hours on top of it as well to practice shooting as well. I would think it would be a lot more difficult to be a biathlete,” said Grondalen.

“I’ve never met Emily in person, but I’m just very proud of her. I’m proud in general to be from Burns Lake and to have such a great athlete representing our town,” she continued.

The rest of Burns Lake is showing their pride as well, as displays can be seen all over town, including a big poster in front of Corridor 16.

