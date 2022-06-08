Burns Lake Olympian Emily Dickson receives National Award

Biathlete awarded the Myriam Bedard Award for achievement of excellence in the sport

Burns Lake’s very own Olympian has received Canada-wide recognition for her excellence in the sport, and his been awarded a National Award.

Biathlete Emily Dickson is this year’s recipient of Biathlon Canada’s Myriam Bedard Award to recognize individuals who have displayed extraordinary dedication and commitment in the achievement of excellence in the sport of Biathlon.

In a social media post, Dickson said, “Feeling very grateful to have been named the recipient of Biathlon Canada’s ‘Myriam Bedard Award’ for the 2022 season.”

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old biathlete was selected to be a part of Team Canada to represent the country in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Dickson started her biathlon career in 2006 and secured her first national championship medal [silver] in 2012. Later that year, she relocated from Burns Lake to Prince George to attend Pacific Sport’s Northern B.C. Sport School.

She made her first international appearance at the 2013 IBU Youth World Championships. She earned two golds, a silver and a bronze at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, and has been named to Biathlon Canada’s Junior, U24, and Senior National teams in her career.

Dickson is a 12-time national champion and a 26-time national medalist, and for her to have received an award for her excellence in the sport, means a recognition for her efforts.

“It is such an honour for me to be recognized alongside a long list of incredible people who have contributed so much to our sport in Canada. I’m humbled,” she added in her Facebook post.

This award is not just restricted to athletes, but could also be bestowed upon coaches or other people involved in working towards the achievement of the mission of the association.

One such person is Dickson’s coach, Rachel Koroscil, who has also received this year’s ‘Female Coach of the Year Award’.

“She is so deserving of the recognition and I think it speaks volumes to the work she is doing with the Canmore Nordic Ski Club & Team Trail Sports. I am thankful to have the opportunity to work with such a committed and caring coach,” said Dickson.