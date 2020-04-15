Priestly Meats now makes dog treats and sells them at P&B Feeds.

Burns Lake P&B Feeds owner supports Priestly Meats

In good news this week, a Burns Lake business will now be supporting the efforts of another local business in the town of Burns Lake.

Derek Feldmann who owns Priestly Meats recently ventured into making dog treats, as a way to use up meat scraps he had on hand.

The owner of P&B Feeds, Jason Jubinville, has known Feldmann for a few years now, and is happy to sell the products for him.

“I’m pretty excited about it. It’s local business people working together, and I think that’s really neat,” said Feldmann.

“Since I’ve entered into the business community in this town over the last few years, it’s really neat to see how local businesses support each other,” he said.

Jubinville feels the partnership is a good one for him, too. And he had nothing but praise for the quality of Feldmann’s products. Also he is keen on the fact it supports other local business which is high on Jubinville’s list.

“For me, it’s because the local people support me… He’s a customer of mine with the feed products, and so he supports me, and I support him. It goes back and forth,” he said.

“Around here that seems to be a common thing. Everybody’s trying to support local,” Jubinville added.

And his own dogs have even done a taste test, and seemed to “love them,” he said.

Ordinarily, Feldmann sells from a meat truck in town, once every two weeks. He’s excited to have some products available all the time in a store. But he’s even happier about the fact that he’s using up waste, which was being stockpiled in his home freezer for months until he could find a use for them.

“There were certain things that didn’t sell, and I wanted to utilize more of the animal… so it’s dehydrated organs like liver and heart and kidney and such,” he said.

And his own dog has also been the taste tester for the new treats, Feldmann said.

“He’s the one I experiment on with everything… he’s pretty spoiled,” he said with a laugh.

As far as how his business is doing overall, Feldmann said he is fairing well, despite the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses recently. Feldmann sells beef, chicken and pork meat products every second Friday in Burns Lake. Meat is a product still in high demand, so he hasn’t had to worry much yet. And he seems able to keep up to the demand with his regular supply, he said.

Back in March when hoarding—and fear—was on the rise, he made a post on Facebook to reassure his loyal patrons they could still get meat from him.

His post read, “Been getting a lot of enquiries about meat supply. Just want to reassure everyone that I do have inventory and my supply chain is in good shape. I will be in town next Friday the 27th from 12:00-6:00 as per usual. It’s business as usual at Priestly Meats! Meanwhile please take care and be good to each other.”

His posts shows his genuine concern for the community he serves.

Priestly Meats dog treats will be on the shelves at P&B Feeds early next week.

