Burns Lake Pharmasave’s pink support

Terri Bueckert, manager of Burns Lake Pharmasave and the staff wore pink for Pink Shirt Day last week recognizing the global movement against bullying which was first started in Canada. While globally, it is celebrated on different dates, in Canada, the pink shirt day is celebrated on the last Wednesday of February. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map