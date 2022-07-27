Burns Lake Public Library arts and crafts.

Arts and crafts.

The Burns Lake Public Libraries summer reading club created bee watering stations and wind spinners. For more information on what is happening at the library call or go to their Facebook. (L-R) Bonnie Remple and Kiara Watson teaching crafts with kids. (Kaitlyn Cardinal photo/Lakes District News)

