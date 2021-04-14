Burns Lake Public Library contest winners

The Burns Lake Public Library had organized a contest to pick names for its book-reading dragon and the massive three-dimensional tree. Winning name, Grandfather Oak for the tree was submitted by Ryley and the winning name Bookie McMaster for the dragon was submitted by Halle and Kalum. The winners received family games as the prize. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



