Close to 80 people signed a petition seeking answers as two why two Burns Lake Public Library employees had resigned and a third went on leave. The petition was presented to the library board Aug. 13, 2018. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake Public Library hires new employees following resignations

No conflict of interest in hiring of village councillor: library board director

The Burns Lake Public Library board has been taking action to address the recent staff resignations and local concerns.

Close to 80 people signed a petition seeking answers as two why two employees had resigned and a third went on leave. The petition was presented to the board Aug. 13.

According to library board president Hilda Earl, the board has recently hired Monika Willner as the new library director, and Roberta Hill as inter-library loans clerk. Both will begin their new duties in early September.

Earl said the board has been focusing its energy on filling the vacant positions and “making sure our library services are maintained to the high standard our patrons are used to.”

When it comes to the hiring of Susan Schienbein, who’s also a village councillor, Earl said there was no conflict of interest since the hiring committee that hired Schienbein did not include city clerk Rebecca Billard.

“I can confirm that Susan Schienbein is working on a contract basis temporarily on matters which do not include supervising staff or the day-to-day operations of the library,” said Earl. “Her involvement will end very soon and is temporary.”

Earl added that the board has not rejected suggestions to seek outside help.

“It was in fact the board that initiated a quest for outside assistance,” she told Lakes District News.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Public Library in need of help

The library board has scheduled a Sept. 11 meeting as reports circulate of a communications failure between staffers and the board.

“I firmly believe that a failure to communicate in a sensitive, meaningful and positive way is largely responsible for the current crisis,” wrote Michael Riis-Christianson, a former library trustee and current village councillor who expressed his concerns in a letter to the editor published in the Aug. 15 issue of Lakes District News.

“The fact that two of these employees felt they had no recourse but to resign, and the third had to take leave, clearly indicates there is a serious problem at the Burns Lake Public Library,” Riis-Christianson wrote, adding that he knows the affected employees well, calling them dedicated to the library and its services.

Riis-Christianson said that the board must address all concerns as ultimately it is responsible to library association members as well as to the local governments who finance its operations.

“People are clearly upset about what has happened, and concerned about the organization’s future.”

– With files from Rod Link

Previous story
Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Just Posted

Some evacuated residents south of Burns Lake allowed to return home

Regional district partially rescinds evacuation order

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

Shovel Lake wildfire not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest forest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Village seeks funding for water treatment plant

The cost of the plant is estimated at $4.8 million

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Most Read