Burns Lake Public Library runs numbers on most circulated books and audio for 2019

The Burns Lake Public Library has tried something new this year. At the advice of other libraries in the province, they’ve compiled a list of the most popular books and items from 2019. The list gives insight into what Burns Lake residents are truly want to read.

“You know in 2018, there was a huge turnover for staff, and all of us are pretty much new. So, whatever we do, we are trying to look up from other libraries what they’re doing and what is interesting in their communities. And this was something that is very popular,” said Monika Willner, library director.

Willner said she has two books on her nightstand at home right now, and one of them made the list.

The book is Educated, by Tara Westover, and it was tied with two other books for the adult non-fiction category, each of which circulated 10 times.

The book is a memoir about Westover’s life growing up in a Mormon family in Idaho. In it, Westover writes about how her parents lived a self-sufficient farming life, and didn’t believe in doctors or public schools. Westover disagreed with some of her upbringing as she grew older, going as far as getting a PhD in history.

The part in the book that Willner believes people in the Burns Lake would like, is the discussion of a self-sufficient lifestyle. She knows a lot of people who value that, too, she said.

Circulating just a few more times than Educated, was the book Burns Lake and District: A History, Formal and Informal.

Sharlene Turner, assistant library director, feels this might mean there are more new people and families coming to Burns Lake. She recalled taking that book out herself when she first moved to the area.

“It’s a book about Burns Lake from the past, and it’s kind of interesting… When I first moved here 12 years ago, it’s one of the books I took out just to learn more about the community,” said Turner.

From reading the book, she came to know her new town better, and discovered things like why the road in front of the hardware store has an S-curve in it (there was something in the way, and the town people just built around it, she said).

“That was back in the day with the horse and buggies. And now it’s highway 16,” she added.

The top circulating material out of every category last year was People Weekly magazine, taken out 100 times. This was followed by Time Magazine at 94, and In Touch with 64 circulations.

Magazines are just quick and easy to read, said Willner, on why they’re usually the most popular.

DVD’s came in second to magazines, with the top circulating DVD being Game of Thrones, the first season taken out 28 times, followed by Once Upon a Time in second place, and the seventh season of Game of Thrones in third.

The graphic novel category was fairly popular, with Garfield leading the way.

And the top adult fiction book was Past Tense by Lee Child. Everything fantasy related seems popular, no matter the year, said Willner.

“I think every one of us is tending to escape a little bit into their fantasy world. I don’t know why…. Maybe it’s because the reality is difficult sometimes,” she said.

For the complete list of what Burns Lake readers like, head to the library where it is on display.