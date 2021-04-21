Burns Lake Public Library to distribute seed packets

The Burns Lake Public Library is set to distribute garden starter kits to the public.

“We will have around 70 packages available to the public. However, they will be smaller than last year and won’t have seed potatoes in them,” said Monika Willner, the library director.

The library received a large donation of seeds from Save-On Foods making the seed library possible. Each seed package will have a variety of vegetable and herb seeds along with a few flower seeds.

Last year, the library partnered with Tracey Payne, the LINK garden coordinator, Burns Lake Community Garden Society and the Link Garden and Greenhouse to distribute seed packets. The seeds were sorted and packaged by the library staff into roughly 50 packets and were distributed through the library’s curbside service.

“Last year’s project was extremely popular and we have received very positive comments from the community. The circumstances haven’t changed that much from last year. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. But from what we can tell, many are planning to have gardens again,” she said.

Last year, the library distributed 52 packages of seeds. The library also had special kids’ kits to help them learn the art of gardening from a young age.

“We will have something special for our youngest patrons this year. We are still in the stages of planning the children’s activities. The one thing I can say is that this project will be coming soon,” said Willner, adding that the information on this would be available at the library, on their social media page as well as through posters around the town.

The library will also send the packages through the WOW bus service for those living on the Southside.

“Just as a garden begins with soil preparation and the planting of seeds, all minds, but the young mind especially, thrive under proper nutrition and the stimulus, or seeds, of knowledge. The gardener believes the seeds will germinate and bear harvest, or one wouldn’t plant them,” said Willner, ” We believe that a mindful community will nurture knowledge for the betterment of all. This is cultivation of the mind.”

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.