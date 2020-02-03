Burns Lake rallies to help resident fighting cancer with online auction; starts today

Burns Lake is once again rallying to help out a community member in need.

At least three fundraisers are being held for Eva Sherwood, who continues to battle cancer.

The Burns Lake resident was receiving chemotherapy treatment for several months and is currently taking a break from it, according to a Facebook post from fundraiser organizer Wendy Hiebert.

That fundraiser, known as the Eva Sherwood Online Auction has received dozens of donation items since it began on Jan. 9.

“There has been a lot of support from Burns Lake and surrounding areas. Even had a donation sent from Summerland, B.C. and Arizona,” as Hiebert told Lakes District News.

Hiebert’s goal is to raise $5,000 and a list of the donated items are released starting today, Feb. 3.

A second funding drive, organized by Eva’s sister Edith Peters is a Facebook Tupperware Fundraiser and 40 per cent of all sales will go to Eva.

A third fundraiser will take place on March 7 at the Royal Canadian Legion in Burns Lake. The silent auction event will include a supper and tickets cost $25 each.

All funds raised will help Eva with expenses not covered by medical insurance such as alternative treatments and travel costs.