Burns Lake RCMP cleared by IIO

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has concluded the investigation into the Burns Lake RCMP after a suspected police brutality incident in Burns Lake last year.

On Dec. 6, 2020 around 12 p.m., the Burns Lake RCMP responded to a report of an impaired snow mobile operator. Officers located the operator at a residence in the 4700-block of Tchesinkut Road East and arrested him before transporting him to RCMP cells, without incident.

While one officer was waiting with the snow mobile for a tow truck, a woman allegedly exited the residence and attempted to approach the snow mobile to retrieve something from the snowmobile.

According to a media release issued by the IIO, the woman “reportedly attempted to interfere with evidence associated to the initial offence” and was told that she was being put under arrest. The police alleged that an altercation took place at this point before she was taken into custody and to the RCMP cells.

Upon her release, the woman then attended a local hospital as she had sustained injuries. The IIO was informed of the incident on April 15 of this year, after which they opened an investigation into the allegations by the woman of a possible case of police brutality.

The Chief Civilian Director (CCD) of the IIO then reviewed the medical evidence and has now determined that the injury sustained by the woman does not meet the threshold required for serious harm as defined by the Police Act.

Following this conclusion, the IIO has closed the file against the Burns Lake RCMP and no action will be taken against the RCMP by the investigations office.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

