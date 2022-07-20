Burns Lake RCMP dismisses social media rumour of an attempted kidnapping

Burns Lake RCMP investigation concluded a social media post of an attempted kidnapping to be false on July 19. (File photo)

Burns Lake RCMP dismissed rumours about the attempted kidnapping of a little girl in the community after it went viral on social media.

The police said the information in that post turned out to be false. Police investigated a Facebook post made by a Burns Lake group member urging community members to be cautious after an alleged kidnapping attempt of a little girl who was rescued in time by her mother grabbing her out of the vehicle.

Burns lake detachment commander Shaunna Lewis said they received several calls on Tuesday morning (July 19) from community members about the Facebook post.

“As there were no previous reports to the police, a full investigation transpired and it was quickly determined this information is false,” said Lewis.

“If there was an incident of this nature, and the public was at risk, a notification would be sent through the proper channels to bring awareness to the community,” she added.

Lewis also thanked community members who brought this issue forward to the police so that the facts could be delivered to ensure the safety of the community.