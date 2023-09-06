Burns Lake RCMP requesting public help in locating a missing person

Murray Edmund Lee is considered missing after his vehicle was found abandoned

CCTV image of Murray Edmund Lee doing shoping. (Burns Lake RCMP photo/Lakes District News)

CCTV image of Murray Edmund Lee doing shoping. (Burns Lake RCMP photo/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person after a vehicle was found abandoned.

Murray Edmund Lee is considered missing after his yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback, Ontario license plate BXLH 364 was found unattended at a campsite at Wistaria Provincial Park on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Police are concerned for his well being and ask anyone with any information on Murray or where he may be to call the police. “If you see Murray, please call the police right away and do not try to approach him at this time,” Corporal Madonna Saunderson said.

Murray Edmund Lee is described as a Caucasian male; 37 years old; 5’ 8 – 5’ 10; 160 lbs (72 kgs); slim build; shoulder length reddish brown hair; full beard reddish brown in colour and wears glasses.

If you have any information on the whereabouts or possible sightings, please contact the Burns Lake RCMP at: 250-692-7171.

Breaking News

 

Murray Edmund Lee’s 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback. (Burns Lake RCMP photo/Lak es District News)

Murray Edmund Lee’s 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback. (Burns Lake RCMP photo/Lak es District News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Town of Princeton no longer able to post notices to community Facebook groups
Next story
Good Samaritan stabbed in Vancouver Island purse-snatching incident

Just Posted

CCTV image of Murray Edmund Lee. (Burns Lake RCMP photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake RCMP requesting public help in locating a missing person

Wells Creek wildfire evacuation order rescinded

No ice in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena due to a Freon refrigerant leak inside the chiller at the Multiplex Complex in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Arena and Curling rink out of ice for the foreseeable future

Back to school fair hosted by Carrier Sekani Family Services and Foundry Burns Lake at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre Hall on Aug. 30. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Back to school