Burns Lake RCMP requesting public help in locating a missing person

The Burns Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person after a vehicle was found abandoned.

Murray Edmund Lee is considered missing after his yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback, Ontario license plate BXLH 364 was found unattended at a campsite at Wistaria Provincial Park on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Police are concerned for his well being and ask anyone with any information on Murray or where he may be to call the police. “If you see Murray, please call the police right away and do not try to approach him at this time,” Corporal Madonna Saunderson said.

Murray Edmund Lee is described as a Caucasian male; 37 years old; 5’ 8 – 5’ 10; 160 lbs (72 kgs); slim build; shoulder length reddish brown hair; full beard reddish brown in colour and wears glasses.

If you have any information on the whereabouts or possible sightings, please contact the Burns Lake RCMP at: 250-692-7171.

