Burns Lake RCMP seize tainted cannabis

Police find pot laced with opiates “on separate occasions” during past two weeks

Police in Burns Lake say cannabis laced with opiates has been circulating in the community.

RCMP have seized pot tainted with opiates “on separate occasions” during the past two weeks, according to a May 16 media release.

Cpl. Aaron Semmler stressed the importance of getting the word out about the potential danger.

“The RCMP has been informed of the possibility of tainted marijuana and it’s important to let the community know of the potential hazard that may exist,” Semmler said in the statement.

Previous story
Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl
Next story
5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Just Posted

Burns Lake RCMP seize tainted cannabis

Police find pot laced with opiates “on separate occasions” during past two weeks

Employer health tax may strain local governments

RDBN on the hook for an extra $24,000 by 2020

Letter — Praise for Burns Lake hospital

American letter-writer sees strength in Canadian health care

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Time to fix public transport

Greyhound’s exit presents an opportunity to demand change on the Highway of Tears

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Alcohol has been a contributing factor in roughly 40 per cent of all boating fatalities across Canada

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

Most Read