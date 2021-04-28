Burns Lake RCMP under IIO microscope

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has opened an investigation into a suspected police brutality incident in Burns Lake.

Last year, on Dec. 6, at around 12:15 p.m. the RCMP was called near a residence on Tchesinkut Road East. The police responded to the report of an impaired snow mobile operator and soon they located the snow mobile in question. When the police discovered the snow mobile outside a residence, they knocked the door when a male snow mobile operator still in his helmet and gear was reportedly found impaired.

The snow mobile operator was arrested without incident before taking him to the holding cell. While one officer was waiting with the snow mobile for a tow truck, a woman allegedly exited the residence and attempted to approach the snow mobile.

According to a media release issued by the IIO, the woman “reportedly attempted to interfere with evidence associated to the initial offence” and was told that she was being put under arrest. The police have alleged that an altercation took place at this point before she was taken into custody and to the RCMP cells.

Upon release, the woman, who had sustained injuries during the altercation outside her residence, went to the local hospital. The IIO was then notified of the incident on April 15 this year and has now opened up an investigation into the allegations by the woman of a possible case of police brutality.

The RCMP declined to offer any comments citing that the investigation was ongoing and under IIO. The woman has also reserved any statements to the media and is awaiting the completion of the investigation.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

