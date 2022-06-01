Burns Lake RCMP update Village of Burns Lake council

Staff Sgt. Lewis from the Burns Lake Rcmp detchament gave an overview of last year’s statistics to Village of Burns Lake council on May 24.

She reported that currently, there are no openings at the RCMP detachment, but they will losing two members at the end of the year; however, two recruits will come in at the end of the year. One corporal is leaving in December and that position is now being advertisied.

Burns Lake has three First Nation police officers in the community and a new member will join the detachment in August, the member is currently working in Kitimat.

Overall 2021 stats were down but there was an increase in disturbances and criminal code driving offences.

Attending school events is back on the plan for RCMP members. Business checks are being done again this year, on a more social level that a reactive level.

Video cameras have been installed on buses in the area as yhere is a zero-tolerance for school zone and school bus infractions.

She ended her reported stating that patrols of Radley Beach will continue.