Burns Lake receives grant money

Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) under $5,000 Grant Program supported two youth projects in Burns Lake recently. The first two projects of the new NKDF funding cycle have been approved through the under $5,000 program. The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce and the Burns Lake Youth Soccer Association will both receive grants.

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lakes District Secondary School PAC has received $3,000 to host two career days that will connect Grade 9 students with local professionals.

Pam Higginson, LDSS PAC chair said, “We are very pleased to have this opportunity. This project is building relationships between students, parents, the school, businesses, and community partners. All working together to reach our collective goal; every student will transition to work or post-secondary after graduation.”

The Burns Lake Youth Soccer Association, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, is gearing up for the 2022 season. The soccer association has received a grant of $5,000 to assist with the purchase of equipment, nets, coaching, and equipment for referees.

Naomi Hanson, Burns Lake Youth Soccer Association commented, “The executive of Burns Lake youth soccer, players, and community greatly appreciate the funding from NKDF. New nets and equipment have been purchased for the long awaited 2022 season with these funds.”

For grant requests under $5,000, applications are accepted on a continuous basis with a two-week response time. For more information, please visit http://www.nkdf.org/