Seventeen residents have already cast their vote to elect a new councillor for Burns Lake. The byelection’s advance voting was held on Jan. 10, and general voting day will be held on Jan. 20. Candidates Bruce Martens and Charlie Rensby are competing for the councillor seat. (Flavio Nienow photo)

