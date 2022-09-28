Burns Lake resident’s family recalls him meeting Prime Minister St. Laurent in 1952

The local entrepreneur turned 75 this year

Cliff Stronstad with his 1941 Cadillac hearse. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake resident Cliff Stronstad held hands with Prime Minister St. Laurent exactly 70 years ago last month, recalled the family on his 75 birthday.

Cliff, who was born on Sept. 2, 1947, moved with his family to Burns Lake in 1960 and delivered newspapers to most of the village as a kid. When he was just five years old, however, his father took him to the train station in Smithers to meet who the child was told was “an important man”.

In late August 1952, the then Prime Minister (PM) St. Laurent, with his wife and one of his daughters, made a two-week long trip to western Canada, a week of which was spent in British Columbia. During this week, the PM and his party then took the train to Smithers, where school children were given a half day’s holiday in order to see and hear the PM. It was then that Cliff had the opportunity to meet with the PM.

So, what does Cliff, now a retired auto restorer in Burns Lake, remember of this auspicious occasion? Only that he was bewildered at being told to hold hands with a stranger, said Terry Kennedy, his sister-in-law adding that Cliff’s older brother, Roger, remembered being jealous of his brother’s colourful jacket at that time.

These memories were revisited as 70 years passed this year since the meeting of a little boy of five, with the Prime Minister of Canada.

Cliff later operated an autobody shop in Burns Lake called the Pluto Autobody, for 38 years, and still has a passion for cars. In fact, just recently, his hearse won the “People’s Choice” award at the A&W Cruise for MS in Prince George and continues to do custom work, said his wife of 34 years, Dawn.

Cliff and Dawn have two daughters – Amy (VandenHoek), married to Warren VandenHoek and Jody (Stronstad) (graduated from LDSS) and grandcat, Pippin.

Earlier this month, his family celebrated his birthday with their family tradition of cutting a chocolate cake with friends and family.

According to his wife, Cliff still remembers who lived where when he drives through the village.

“It’s pretty cute because when Cliff meets people he’ll often be heard saying ‘I delivered papers to your parents’ (or your grandparents’)!”

When asked what Cliff thought of his life so far, meeting the PM, running a successful business and turning 75, Dawn said maybe he will make the age of 99 like his brother-in-law and be able to finish all the projects he is dreaming of doing.

