Burns Lake residents place shoes on courthouse steps

Residents in and around Burns Lake have been placing shoes on the steps of the courthouse in the village, in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Residential School. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map