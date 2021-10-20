Burns Lake residents ready for Halloween

house
haunted

Halloween is in the air. A spooky haunted house can be seen on Babine Road in Burns Lake, complete with ghosts, cobwebs and caution tape. Visitors beware! (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

