Andrea Lychak-Macdermott, a Smithers resident, dressed up one of her chickens last month for Easter.

Burns Lake residents to get backyard animals

The Great Chicken Survey Report

In the May 19, Village of Burns Lake council meeting, a motion to allow backyard animals was passed after a short survey conducted by the village to understand the pulse of the village.

The outcome of the survey titled ‘The Great Chicken Survey Report’ was presented at the regular council meeting. The survey was conducted mainly to understand the residents’ enthusiasm and support in allowing ‘backyard animals’ in the residential zone. It received 174 responses from the Facebook campaign and 65 written comments.

“Council directed staff to bring back a report with recommendations for the implementation of allowing hens and bees to be raised in residential zones,” said Sheryl Worthing, the Chief Administrative Officer for the village in an email to Lakes District News. While gathering information for the survey, neighbouring municipalities were also contacted to find out about their policies. The village discovered that all of those who were contacted, allowed hens, some allowed honeybees and some even allowed rabbits. None of the surveyed municipalities allow ungulates as per the report submitted during the council meeting.

Smithers allows up to six hens for a single-family home, Terrace allows four hens, honeybees and rabbits, Fraser Lake allows up to six hens, honeybees and rabbits, Houston allows up to eight hens and Telkwa allows up to 10 hens to be kept as barnyard animals in residential zones.

In Burns Lake, of the 174 people who responded to the survey, a majority supported the idea of having chicken, bees and/or rabbits in the backyard. Responses ranged from supporting the initiative due to an increased awareness through the Covid-19 restrictions, leading to a growing need for sustainable solutions, to just wanting such animals out of pure love for them.

The survey quizzed the residents about the several different possibilities and what they felt about having backyard animals in general. It also highlighted that such allowance of having the backyard animals would only be possible under strict conditions such as mandatory registration of owners of such backyard animals with the village, no onsite slaughtering, no profits earned or sale allowed after keeping such animals, etc.

Worthing however pointed out that there is no timeline yet as to when this will actually happen. “We will determine next steps once council has approved guidelines for putting this in place,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

New traffic lanes for Six Mile west of Burns Lake coming soon

Construction to begin on lane extension and traffic improvement

Canfor mill remains closed

And company to shut Isle Pierre operation permanently

Museum society to open public art gallery in Burns Lake

Artists and residents who have been lobbying for additional exhibition space in… Continue reading

Burns Lake Public Library receives funding for restart

The library plans to open soon with stricter restrictions

Burns Lake economy severely impacted by Covid-19

The pandemic that has hit the globe, has had major economic ramifications,… Continue reading

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read