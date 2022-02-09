Burns Lake restaurateur in fear of closing business

Babbi Singh, owner of both The Office Pub and the Pub N’ Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake, is fearing for the future of both restaurants, particularly Pub N’ Tandoori Grill, due to severe staffing issues.

“I should have three cooks in each restaurant, currently I have four total for both, and that’s getting cut in half in the next month because two more are leaving as their working visas are expiring,” Singh told Lakes District News.

In addition to the need in the kitchen, Singh says that both restaurants need servers and supervisors as well. In total, he needs 10 workers to adequately staff both places. Further exacerbating the problem is that Singh has a significant knee operation scheduled in late February which will make him unable to handle day-to-day operations at both restaurants for an extended period of time.

Singh says that he’d rather hire local workers, but after over a year of unsuccessful searching locally, he’s been forced to turn to bringing in international hires on work permits that would immigrate from India. The other factor is that the food at Pub N’ Tandoori serves authentic Indian cuisine, which requires a certain training and skill set that many cooks that aren’t from Indian decent don’t posses.

The problem is that the process is slow, and Singh is out of time.

“I sent in the application to bring four workers from India a year ago. In July of last year each one completed all of the required paperwork and checks, which included a medical and background check. Now, we’re six months past that, and still nothing has happened. If we don’t get staffing help soon, especially in the kitchen, I really fear that Pub N’ Tandoori Grill will be forced to close within the next six months,” Singh said.

Singh says he has been in contact with the Village of Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk, as well as MP Taylor Bachrach’s office for support in speeding up the immigration process.

“We understand the frustration of the business community in trying to find employees. In Mr. Singh’s situation, the municipality has written two support letters for his applications to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). We also put Mr. Singh in contact with MP Taylor Bachrach’s office,” Mayor Funk told Lakes District News.

“MP Bachrach’s staff reached out to IRCC and was informed that the processing time for work permits from India is 31 weeks. We understand that the application is still within the 31-week time frame from the date IRCC received the application. If he does not receive word from IRCC within their specified time, the Village of Burns Lake will look at further advocacy,” she continued.

Still, Singh claims he needs more.

“I need more support from local government to push for the application to go through. Indian immigration is very slow, and elected leaders in our area have a right to send more letters requesting the process to speed up. Our restaurant has reached a point where I really fear for our ability to continue operating if we don’t get help now,” Singh said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

