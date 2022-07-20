Burns Lake Rotary Club grand opening of Jim Minger Little League park

Burns Lake now has a new home for baseball lovers. On July 11, the Burns Lake Rotary Club held a grand opening for the Jim Minger Little League Park on Glans Drive. Organized as part of the celebration was a game between the little league kids and the Burns Lake Fire Department.

In 1996 the park was established by the Burns Lake Rotary Club, throughout the years the park began to wear down and in 2019 parents came forward with a proposal to the club to get the park into better shape. The park was restored in September of 2021 but due to Covid there hasn’t been a grand opening until now.

“We had so many people helping along the way…”, all the Rotarians, many thanks for struggling through the puzzle of assembling the stands and then painting the dugouts and outhouse. All volunteer names will be on the thank you sign that will be erected soon,” said Lynn Synotte, a Burns Lake Rotarian and who was the driving force behind the face lift.

“The park is named after Jim Minger, for his 30 years of involvement in the rotary club and is the perfect tribute to remember and commemorate him,” said George Magee another long time Rotarian.

Holley Minger, Jim’s daughter stated, “The rotary club did an amazing job on the park and I think it should be well received by the community.”

“Jim Minger was a dedicated and selfless volunteer, a coach, and an athlete. Jim spent most of his time volunteering and was a member of the Rotary Club of Burns Lake for around 30 years. He spent a lot of his time coaching baseball and hockey,” stated Magee.

Jim was born in Burns Lake and had such an admirable love for the community and always lent out a helping hand to anyone that needed it and never expected anything in return.

“You never knew what he was capable of until people came up and told stories about him”, Holley said whilst talking about her dad.

Jim played for the Burns Lake Braves and then later started coaching. Both of his sons, Shane and Cole, got into hockey and baseball. He would also support his daughters, Holley and Pam, in their figure skating competitions.

The rotary club encourages people to come down and play ball and use the park when the little league team isn’t practicing on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“Jim was always somewhere, nowhere, but always there,” said Magee.